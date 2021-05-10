Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million.

TSE ITP opened at C$30.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.48. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.63.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

