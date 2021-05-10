Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 538,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $158,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.4% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $319.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock worth $508,918,129 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

