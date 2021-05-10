Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after buying an additional 907,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $66.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

