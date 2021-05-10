Intrua Financial LLC Buys 1,628 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $140.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

