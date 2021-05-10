Intrua Financial LLC Buys 996 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $138.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.50. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,701 shares of company stock worth $6,967,079 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

