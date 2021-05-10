Intrua Financial LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

