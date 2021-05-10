Intrua Financial LLC Invests $399,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONE opened at $196.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $197.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.