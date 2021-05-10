Intrua Financial LLC Sells 433 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

