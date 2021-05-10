Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGF. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,639,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 216,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 174,533 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 179,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

