Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $330.26 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.95 and a 200-day moving average of $317.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.