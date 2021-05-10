Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

