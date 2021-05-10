Investors Real Estate Trust to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $71.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

