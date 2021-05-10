IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0475 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $457.67 million and $61.88 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

