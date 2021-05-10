IRISnet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.07 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $167.37 million and $16.07 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00068830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00246094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.39 or 0.01180599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003611 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.17 or 0.00755374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,059.84 or 0.99863452 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,017,025,206 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,343,768 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

