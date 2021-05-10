iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRobot is poised to gain from its solid product offerings, manufacturing diversification and a surge in business through the online platforms in the quarters ahead. In first-quarter 2021, its earnings surpassed estimates by 583.33% and sales exceeded the same by 15.94%. For 2021, it increased revenue projection to $1.67-$1.71 billion from $1.635-$1.675 billion mentioned earlier. Investments in building brand awareness might play a significant role in boosting the demand for its products as well as inflate costs in the quarters ahead. Also, high costs related to raw materials, air freights, tariffs and promotional activities are concerning in the quarters ahead. Tighter availability of semiconductors too might ail in the near term. In the past three months, iRobot’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRBT. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.75.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 9.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 743.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iRobot by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

