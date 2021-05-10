iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 845,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,091,514 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

