iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 37,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $147.25. 139,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,098. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.81.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

