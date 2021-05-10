iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,260,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $237.71 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $152.40 and a 52-week high of $238.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

