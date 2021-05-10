iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.64 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $151.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

