iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.77 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

