ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on ISS A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Danske downgraded ISS A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. ISS A/S has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $11.43.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.