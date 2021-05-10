iStar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.86

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 5941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

