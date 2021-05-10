iStar (NYSE:STAR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

STAR stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. iStar has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. Research analysts expect that iStar will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 137,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iStar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $13,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iStar by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 322,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

