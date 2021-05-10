Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report $11.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.40 million to $12.30 million. Itamar Medical reported sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $52.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.48 million to $53.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $68.86 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $392.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

