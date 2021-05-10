Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 891,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.009 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

