Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $53.08. 735,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,133. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 190,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil by 12.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

