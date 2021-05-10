Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.980-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.88. 25,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,502. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average of $155.90.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.