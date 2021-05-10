Jack in the Box (JACK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $121.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.53. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.06.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.