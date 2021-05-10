James J. Hughes Sells 80,051 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.24. 71,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,467. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $15,270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,319,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 171,381 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after buying an additional 985,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

