Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,110 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $857.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $790.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $765.56. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $501.13 and a 1-year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.