Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

