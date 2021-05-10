Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $107.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $107.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

