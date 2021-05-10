Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 146,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,789,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

