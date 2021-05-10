Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 240,537 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in NIO by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

