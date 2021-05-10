Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,219 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.48% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,254,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $59.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.