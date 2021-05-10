JBJ Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.55 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

