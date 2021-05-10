JBJ Investment Partners LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $394.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

