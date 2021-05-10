Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

NYSE CRL opened at $342.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $157.10 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 165.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,038 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

