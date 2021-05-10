Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

NYSE CRL opened at $342.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $157.10 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 165.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,038 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Earnings History and Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit