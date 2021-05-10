Jefferies Financial Group Trims Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Target Price to $85.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLAN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Anaplan stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,027,295.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,329. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

