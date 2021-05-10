Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ardelyx, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

