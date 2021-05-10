Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.98 EPS.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $114.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

