Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Insider Sells £9,514.20 in Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05), for a total value of £9,514.20 ($12,430.36).

Shares of LON JOG opened at GBX 161.60 ($2.11) on Monday. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 268.30 ($3.51). The company has a market cap of £51.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.21.

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 18% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

