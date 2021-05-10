Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Insider Sells £9,514.20 in Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05), for a total value of £9,514.20 ($12,430.36).
Shares of LON JOG opened at GBX 161.60 ($2.11) on Monday. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 268.30 ($3.51). The company has a market cap of £51.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.21.
Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile
