John W. Kooyman Sells 11,195 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.34. 4,203,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,191. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.