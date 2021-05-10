Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fortis by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

