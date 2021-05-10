Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1,381.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,363,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 100,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $136.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.10 and a 12 month high of $136.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

