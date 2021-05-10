JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €11.00 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.09 ($11.87).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

