JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $247,000 Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit