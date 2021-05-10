JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $247,000 Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

