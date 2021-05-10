JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s 6th Largest Position

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.0% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

