JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 192,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

