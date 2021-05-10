JustBet 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, JustBet has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $1.00 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $461.26 or 0.00831953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00065588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 150.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00248431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.15 or 0.01212326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.00715730 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

